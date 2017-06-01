Bidder takes home Jerry Garcia’s guitar for $1.9 million at auction

By Published:
Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia's “Wolf” guitar (CBSN)

NEW YORK (AP) — A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction in New York.

The Grateful Dead frontman’s guitar — named Wolf — was purchased at a charity auction in Brooklyn Wednesday night. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar was owned by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey’s for $790,000.

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The 1977 film “The Grateful Dead Movie” was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument. Garcia died in 1995.

