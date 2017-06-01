Auburn High School gets new facility

By Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. — Those that attend Auburn High School now have a new place to do their reading, writing, and arithmetic.

A nearly 250,000 square foot school will open this fall, incoming students are excited about all it’s possibilities.

“I’m really excited about the Performing Arts Center the stage will be a lot bigger,” says Abbie Ingram.

The superintendent says the school was designed to teach in a more setting.

“The classrooms in the academic wing have glass walls in the hall then there’s furniture in the hall for kids to work. We hope that our kids will be doing project-based learning in a lot of cases so the teacher can open the door, work out in the hall,” says Karen Delano.

The principal hopes the work in the halls will translate into the classrooms between students and teachers.

“We’ve strategically placed teachers like History and English classes that will be across the hall. They do so much cross curricular programming.” Shannon Pignato, Principal Auburn High School

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s