Alabama man faces charges on 40 counts of child pornography

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man faces 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says Wednesday more charges could be handed down to 22-year-old Nicholas Clement Snow. Court records show Snow is charged with possession of obscene matter depicting persons under the age of 17.

Sedinger says Snow is accused of owning an electronic device with images of pre-pubescent children stored on it.

Snow is being held Autauga Metro Jail on a $400,000 bond. Court records show that Snow does not have an attorney.