Opelika mayor presents firefighter with retirement after 29 years of service

OPELIKA, Ala. – A local firefighter is taking a well deserved retirement after 29 years of selfless service to the City of Opelika.

Mayor Gary Fuller, along with Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather, presented Anthony “Dean” Rogers a retirement proclamation Tuesday morning.

Rogers began his employment with the City of Opelika Fire Department on May 9, 1988. He was promoted to Apparatus Operator on March 5, 2005 and received a promotion to Lieutenant on July 11, 2015.

“It’s a pleasure to congratulate Dean on his retirement, and express the appreciation and gratitude of the City of Opelika for his years of service to our community, and wish him the very best as he begins a new chapter in his life,” says Mayor Fuller.