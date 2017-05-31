More of the Same

We’re locked into a weather pattern that will keep early June from being too hot, but for at least the next few days we’ll have rain and maybe a few storms to contend with.

A stalled frontal boundary is situated just to the north of our area but is in the process of washing out as a new front moves in from the north and takes over as the primary mover behind our weather. We’ll remain on the warm, humid side of that boundary through Thursday, with the front’s momentum possibly taking it into north Georgia on Friday. That will not reach Columbus, so our temperatures will remain near normal with high dew points leaving plenty of humidity.

We’ll also see an occasional round of showers and a few thunderstorms each day, likely increasing Friday into the weekend as the frontal boundary comes a bit closer. Timing on these waves will be difficult, though the highest concentration will come in the afternoons when daytime heating maxes out.

Early next week a stronger front may be able to push all the way to the Gulf coast, which would bring lower humidity and slightly cooler air to the region beginning Monday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast