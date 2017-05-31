Map shows the most misspelled words in each state

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WFLA) — If you’ve ever wondered what the most misspelled word in your state is, Google has the answer for you.

On Tuesday, Google Trends tweeted a map showing “America’s Most Misspelled Words.” The company says it based its findings off the top “how to spell” searches by state. The data was collected from January 1 through April 30, 2017.

One of the most interesting finds is the word people in Wisconsin searched how to spell the most, which happens to be Wisconsin.

Here in Ohio, the most misspelled word is “beautiful.”

Some of the shortest misspelled words on the list include “liar” in Rhode Island, “gray” in Georgia and “twelve” in New Jersey. More difficult words included “pneumonia,” which was the most searched in several states, and even “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” in Connecticut and West Virginia.

The map was released just in time for this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition kicks off Wednesday with preliminary rounds. The final rounds will be held on Thursday.