Local Boys and Girls club provide healthy alternatives for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia ranks 19th in the nation for having the highest adult obesity and now some local after school programs are doing their part to help establish healthy eating habits and lifestyles for their students.

According to Georgia Health News more than 15% of kids in Georgia live in “food-insecure” households, which mean they have limited access to healthy foods.

We spoke with a Healthy Lifestyle Specialist from the local Boys and Girls Club off Cusseta Road to find out what they’re doing to help students.

The club has removed all sodas from their vending machines, giving students healthy alternatives.

The Boys and Girls Club also provides its students with a variety of healthy lifestyle programs.

The Tripple Play Program was designed to incorporate healthy living and active learning in every part of the club experience.

The program places an emphasis on good nutrition, regular physical activity and improving students overall well-being.