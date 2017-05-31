LaGrange Police: 2 attackers shoot man who refused to give them a ride

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A local man is recovering in the hospital after he says he was shot in the back for refusing to give two men a ride.

A LaGrange police report says the shooting happened at the Daniel Street Food Mart shortly after 6 p.m. The victim says he got into an argument with two men and afterwards both pulled out guns and began threatening him.

The victim reports he fought with one man over his gun when the other shot him in the back.

The man was able to make it to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment where officers arrived to take his statement.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.