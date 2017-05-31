Judge hears motions before former Harris County deputy stands trial

38-year-old Thomas Carl Pierson stands accused of sexually assaulting women he stopped for traffic violations. [Courtesy: Facebook]

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – A former law enforcement officer in Harris County is set to go to trial in August. A judge held a motions hearing Wednesday for former Harris County sheriff’s deputy Tommy Pierson. Pierson is accused of forcing a woman to give him sexual favors on the side of the road on Valentine’s Day 2016.

An indictment alleges Pierson also stalked two other women on separate occasions in 2015. Wednesday, the judge said he would wait until after the trial started to decide whether to grant the defense a change of venue. Superior Court Clerk Stacy Haralson explains why the defense wanted the trial moved somewhere else.

“I’m assuming the media coverage of the case when Mr. Pierson was first arrested,” Haralson said. “He is going to take that motion up during voire dire.”

The judge also said he would consider trying the three reported incidents separately. The judge overruled the defense’s motion to dismiss a tampering with evidence charge. Certain statements made by the former deputy will also be under advisement. The trial is set to begin August 7 at 9:30 a.m.

 

