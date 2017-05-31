Flynn agrees to hand over documents to Senate Intelligence Committee

(CBSN) — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some of the documents requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee, as it investigates Russian election meddling and any ties between Russia and Trump associates, an individual familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

A person close to Flynn told the Associated Press he will turn over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents the committee requested earlier this month. The person says Flynn plans to produce documents by next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Flynn’s private interactions with the committee.

Flynn’s decision comes after he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee. Flynn’s attorneys had argued the earlier request was too broad and would have required Flynn to turn over information that could have been used against him.

The committee had issued subpoenas for documents from two businesses Flynn operated — Flynn Intel LLC and Flynn Intel, Inc. — with a list of documents they wanted after Flynn stonewalled the panel.

Flynn left the White House in February after less than one month on the job after reportedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Flynn’s story has continued to dog the White House, most recently with the report that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into Flynn.

Flynn sought protection against possible prosecution before giving testimony before Congress, after which Mr. Trump tweeted Flynn “should ask for immunity” because of the “witch hunt” led by the media and Democrats.

Earlier this month, a New York Times report emerged that Mr. Trump’s aides knew Flynn was under investigation well before the president’s inauguration.

Flynn’s request for protection raises the question of what kind of information he might have that would be valuable to Congress.

Flynn met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was also present at the December meeting, the White House previously acknowledged.

But a new report emerged last week that Kushner discussed creating a “back channel” for communicating with Russian officials. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in his first press briefing since Mr. Trump’s foreign trip, declined to comment on the “back channel” story. Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI’s Russia probe.