COLUMBUS, Ga. — The family of Tremesia Smith is asking the public’s help in locating her, according to Columbus police.

16-year-old Tremesia ran away from her home on Monday, May 23, 2017 and is thought to be in the Cusseta Road area or possibly east Columbus.

Tremesia Smith is described as:

5’3″ in height

110 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you know the whereabouts of Tremesia Smith please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center, or 706-653-3400.