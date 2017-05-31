“Covfefe” – What was President Donald Trump tweeting?

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts.

The Washington Post says, “It’s a good guess that the word he was looking for was ‘coverage.’ But the tweet, and the thought, remained incomplete. Within two hours, it had been retweeted more than 60,000 times and ‘liked’ more than 74,000 times – making it one of his most popular tweets in months.”

By 4:45 a.m., it had been retweeted more than 112,000 times.

Mr. Trump poked fun at the typo in a tweeting at around 6 a.m.:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

But by 7:30 a.m., the initial tweet had been taken down.

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings.

One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

This is a bunch of COVFEFE #covfefe pic.twitter.com/sYaFX2pH0p — Sierra Dearns |-/ (@SierraRambles) May 31, 2017