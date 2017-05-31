Columbus public pools officially open

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga.– Columbus Parks and Recreation have opened all of its outdoor pools to the public.

There are four outdoor public pools in Columbus, in addition to the indoor aquatic center.

Before you hop in there are a few pool safety tips that you should be aware of.

For parents and chaperons it’s important to make sure that you are never leaving your kids unattended, even if a life guard is present.

Also no diving is allowed and it’s a plus to become CPR certified so that you are prepared to help a drowning victim.

 

Pool hours:

Wednesday – Friday from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Saturday – Sunday from 11:00 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.

