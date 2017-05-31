7 east Alabama classrooms added to the “First Class” Pre-K program

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced that the state’s First Class Pre-K program will add 122 new classrooms this fall.

The new classrooms will increase the size of Alabama’s high-quality, voluntary pre-kindergarten program for the 2017-2018 school year to 938 classrooms enrolling approximately 16,884 4-year-olds (28 percent of all 4-year-olds) statewide.

“A high-quality childhood education program has long lasting benefits on our society as a whole,” Governor Kay Ivey Said. “Investment in our people through education, no matter at what level, is an investment in economic development. I am proud that we are now offering our nationally acclaimed First Class Pre-K program to more Alabama children and families.”

The new classrooms were made possible due to increased appropriations in the Education Trust Fund Budget for 2018 along with funding from year three of Alabama’s four-year federal Preschool Development Grant.

A full list of the new classrooms can be found HERE. A list of classrooms in east Alabama can be found at the bottom of the article.

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education received more than 300 grant applications for new classrooms. The Department prioritized grants to communities that indicated the greatest need for additional classrooms.

LEE COUNTY:

Auburn Day Care Centers, Inc. Moton Center Classroom A $150,000.00



Auburn Day Care Centers, Inc. Ridgecrest Classroom B $150,000.00



Lee County Schools Beulah Elementary Pre-K #2 $130,000.00



Lee County Schools Wacoochee Pre-K 2017-2018 $130,000.00



Lee County Schools West Smiths Station Classroom 1 @ South Smiths Station $130,000.00



RUSSELL COUNTY:

Russell County Schools Dixie Pre-k 2 $150,000.00



Russell County Schools Ladonia Elementary Pre-k #1 $150,000.00

