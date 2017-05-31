3 arrested after officer dragged by car during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested after an officer was dragged from a vehicle after a traffic stop in suburban Atlanta.

Local news media report the DeKalb County Police say the 35-year-old officer suffered minor head injuries after the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was taken to the local hospital and in stable condition. Police say a 26-year-old woman and two 25-year-old men are in custody. Each suspect is charged with aggravated assault and felony obstruction.

Police say there was a struggle and the officer was dragged and thrown. The names of the officer and suspects have not been released.