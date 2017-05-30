West Point police investigate second shooting on 12th Street

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBS News)

WEST POINT, Ga. — A man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after West Point police say he was shot in the 1200 block of East 12th Street.

Officers responded to the scene Sunday after around 4 p.m. The victim was immediately rushed to the Atlanta hospital for treatment.

This is the second shooting on 12th Street in just under two weeks. Police have not confirmed if they believe the shootings are related.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s