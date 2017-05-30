West Point police investigate second shooting on 12th Street

WEST POINT, Ga. — A man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after West Point police say he was shot in the 1200 block of East 12th Street.

Officers responded to the scene Sunday after around 4 p.m. The victim was immediately rushed to the Atlanta hospital for treatment.

This is the second shooting on 12th Street in just under two weeks. Police have not confirmed if they believe the shootings are related.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

