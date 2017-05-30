Victim identified in second West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Ga. — Police are investigating a second shooting in the same West Point neighborhood where a woman was killed in an apparent drive by shooting.

24-year-old Marqualious McCullough was shot May 28 around 4 p.m. and he is currently being treated for his injury at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The name of the suspect has not been released because he’s a juvenile but police did say he shot McCullough because the suspect believed McCullough broke into his car a little while back in a different city.

Sherika Trammell was shot to death on May 17 in a drive-by shooting. The West Point woman was killed while walking down East 12th Street. Kofi Dowell, Jasmine Snipes and Erica Parkmond have all been arrested in connection with that shooting. Police are still searching for Desron Young. He is considered armed and dangerous.

West Point Police Captain Kevin Carter said the two shootings are in no way related and he’s advising people to be aware, but not afraid.