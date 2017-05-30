Unknown person pays it forward for Ft. Benning soldier

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Who doesn’t love a pay it forward story, involving one of our brave young soldiers at Fort Benning.

The soldier’s mom Heather Almond posted on a Facebook page dedicated to sharing positive stories, that she was visiting her son during family weekend and took him to eat his favorite food, sushi.

When they went to pay, the waitress told them someone had picked up the $100 tab, thanking the soldier for his service.

The mom wrote in the post, “The gesture meant the world to them..and they too will find a way to pay it forward.”