Sunshine still limited and showers and storms isolated

Computer models continue to keep wide-spread cloud cover over a good portion of the region but only isolated showers and storms will be present. Our storm-cast models continue to highlight this humid air mass. This air mass will begin to build farther west and will continue to lift this warm and humid air across the entire region, with little wind shear and heating (keeping storms under severe limits). At the same time, there’s a back door cold front sliding into northeast Georgia by Friday, which will trigger some showers and storms but the nature of these are lacking extra energy since the front is not making it all the way here but we need to watch this for any changes.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast