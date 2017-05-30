Submit anonymous tips with Phenix City Police app

PHENIX CITY, Ala.– Phenix City Police are trying to put together the pieces for two separate shootings that have happened this month.

12 people were shot on Sunday and last Wednesday 42-year old Steven McClendon was killed around 3 A.M.

Authorities say there have been four homicides in Phenix City this year and what makes things harder for Police… most witness don’t come forward.

The Police Department has made it possible for anyone to share information while remaining 100% anonymous.

With the Phenix City Mobil app you can submit tips and even attach photos.

To download the mobil app click here.

