Showers and storms are more isolated

Seven day forecast appears to look more like Groundhog Day. Models are having a tough time adjusting to specifics when it comes to coverage for rainfall. We know that through this seasonal change, fronts have a tendency to have a tough time making its way this far south, and lack a lot of wind shear, as we see in spring. So therefore, this being said cool fronts that don’t make it all the way through, do not pose widespread severe outbreak’s, but traps humidity and daytime heating will lead to isolated showers and storms, typically in the afternoon due to the heating of the day. Stay with the first alert weather team of course with these upper 80s and lower 70s remaining consistent but for any additional changes so, since this time a year, disturbances could always form and create new hazards.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast