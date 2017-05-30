Our Kitchen: Cube Steak Parmesan

INGREDIENTS:
- Cube-steak
- Flour
- Garlic powder
- Salt & Pepper
- Marinara Sauce
- Parmesan Cheese
- Eggs
- Bread crumbs: Italian and Panko
- Mozzarella Cheese
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Season flour and egg wash with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
- Place mixture of breadcrumbs and Parmesan in a bowl.
- Fill skillet with 2 cups of cooking oil and heat to medium / high heat.
- Dip cube steak in flour, egg wash, then breadcrumbs. Repeat till all cube-steaks are covered.
- Place cube-steak in grease and cook for about 3 minutes each side.
- In an aluminum pan or cooking pan, coat the bottom with marinara sauce.
- Place fried steak on top of sauce and cover with more marinara sauce and some mozzarella cheese.
- Place foil over dish and put in oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then remove foil for last 5 minutes.
- ENJOY