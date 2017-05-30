Our Kitchen: Cube Steak Parmesan

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cube-steak
  • Flour
  • Garlic powder
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Marinara Sauce
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Eggs
  • Bread crumbs: Italian and Panko
  • Mozzarella Cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Season flour and egg wash with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
  2. Place mixture of breadcrumbs and Parmesan in a bowl.
  3. Fill skillet with 2 cups of cooking oil and heat to medium / high heat.
  4. Dip cube steak in flour, egg wash, then breadcrumbs. Repeat till all cube-steaks are covered.
  5. Place cube-steak in grease and cook for about 3 minutes each side.
  6. In an aluminum pan or cooking pan, coat the bottom with marinara sauce.
  7. Place fried steak on top of sauce and cover with more marinara sauce and some mozzarella cheese.
  8. Place foil over dish and put in oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then remove foil for last 5 minutes.
  9. ENJOY

 

