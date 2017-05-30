New book documents struggles teaching evolution in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A new book has been published about the challenges of teaching evolution in Alabama.

The work by three University of Alabama professors and an associate is called “Evolution Education in the American South: Culture, Politics, and Resources in Alabama.”

Many fundamentalist Christians oppose evolution education, and conservative, evangelical churches are a strong force in Alabama.

While the state has developed some state standards for teaching evolution in recent years, co-author Christopher Lynn says in a university statement that Alabama needs to make additional improvements.

The book uses 14 essays to tell the history of evolution education in Alabama. It presents the idea that evolutionary theories aren’t just important to biology, but instead affect many other fields.