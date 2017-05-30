Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has been charged with murder after her 3-year-old son drowned in a swimming pool.

Police say 32-year-old Bobbie Jessica Prather was arrested Monday. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Rogers says three other children in the home were taken into protective custody.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a deputy pulled the boy from the pool, but the child was unconscious and not breathing. EMS director Brad Cothran says the boy was under water too long to be resuscitated.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services also is investigating.