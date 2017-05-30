Crashes throughout GA killed 18 people this Memorial weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. — This year on Memorial Day, 18 fatalities occurred across the state of Georgia and AAA estimated there would be an increase of drivers on the road.

The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety were asking everyone to buckle up their seat belts and take extra precaution on the roads.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, last year 12 people were killed and more than 1,800 people were injured in 4,821 traffic crashes during last year’s 78-hour holiday weekend.

Officers encourage drivers to use hands free devices when talking on a cell phone, always wear your seatbelts, and don’t think of getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.