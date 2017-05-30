Burglars steal hundreds in electronics from Mount Olive Elementary

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBS)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a burglary at Mount Olive Elementary School where criminals made off with several electronics.

A police report says the break-in happened at the school on Alabama Highway 165 around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. The burglars broke into several classrooms and made off with the electronics they found inside.

Police have not released info on suspects or surveillance video at this time.

If you know anything about the burglary or the school’s missing electronics, call the Phenix City Police Department immediately at 334-298-0611.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s