Burglars steal hundreds in electronics from Mount Olive Elementary

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a burglary at Mount Olive Elementary School where criminals made off with several electronics.

A police report says the break-in happened at the school on Alabama Highway 165 around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. The burglars broke into several classrooms and made off with the electronics they found inside.

Police have not released info on suspects or surveillance video at this time.

If you know anything about the burglary or the school’s missing electronics, call the Phenix City Police Department immediately at 334-298-0611.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.