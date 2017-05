CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — A Camp Hill man is dead after an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 58-year-old Charlie Wallace Jr. was killed when the 2008 Yamaha ATV he was driving overturned in the roadway.

Wallace was not using a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 68 near Chambers County 48 roughly 12 miles west of La Fayette.

Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation.