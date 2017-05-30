Americus officers shot are inspiration for new “Back the Badge” license plate

ATLANTA — Two Americus police officers and best friends, killed in the line of duty, are the inspiration behind a movement to create “Back the Badge” license plates.

Governor Nathan Deal signed the license plate bill in early May and soon Georgia drivers will be able to purchase the license plate to honor all Georgia law enforcement. Officers Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr were shot and killed back in December 2016 while responding to the same domestic violence call.

The plates are just one way lawmakers are looking to increase protections and benefits for officers.

You can order your “Back the Badge” plate from the Department of Revenue website in September.