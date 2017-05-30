A Wet but Mild Pattern

We’re going to continue with some chance of rain for the better part of the next week, accompanied by seasonably warm temperatures and plenty of humidity.

A stalled front stretches through northern portions of Georgia and Alabama, with humid and unstable air south of the boundary. This atmosphere is ripe for more shower and thunderstorm development today. For Wednesday and Thursday activity is expected to become more isolated, but we could still pick up a thunderstorm or two with enough afternoon heating.

By the end of the week, a second front will push southward into the Gulf region and ultimately stall again, leaving us with a moderately unstable and very moist air mass in place over our area, resulting in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend. Severe storms are not expected due to the lack of upper air support.

High and low temperatures will be seasonably warm throughout, and by the early part of next week another cold front could put a temporary end to the rainy pattern for the first full week of June.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast