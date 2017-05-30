9 graduate from Troup County drug court

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Nine people battling drug abuse completed their extended drug prevention program.

Ferguson was very supportive of the graduates Tuesday. Some of them said they battled drugs like methamphetamine for a large portion of their lives. Most of them mentioned, had it not been for Jesus and the Troup County Drug Court Program, they would’ve never made it out successfully. Alan Aldridge was very vocal about his experience.

Alan Aldridge was among the nine who graduated from drug court in Troup County Tuesday afternoon. He says prior to the 18 month program, he battled with drugs, for more than a decade.

“I was addicted to meth and opiates for 17 years. I was a needle user for 12 years..almost died..stayed in the hospital for two months for shooting up dope…that’s all I lived for. I stole from my family…whatever I can get my hands on..I used for dope,” says Alan Aldridge.

Aldridge says when he first started the program, he didn’t have a license and he couldn’t keep a decent job. Now, he says his life has changed for the better.

“About 12 to 15 years I never went to Christmas, never went to Thanksgiving never went to holidays. It’s not because my family didn’t want me there…I just didn’t want them to see me the way I was. Now I go to holidays. I go to my nephew’s baseball games. I’ve got a good, amazing supportive woman in my life,” says Alan Aldridge.

“When I got in drug court I didn’t have anything and I was pregnant so I was pretty scared. I didn’t have a house, clothes or shoes or anything and now I have three years clean,” says Hydie Shaw.

Hydie Shaw is three months out from her drug court graduation. She says she and Aldridge had known each other before the program, but their bond grew closer during the course of the program. Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson says he’s proud of everyone who has committed to the program.

“It’s not just that they’re staying out of jail, they’re being active members of their families, being active members of the community and they have that opportunity to pay it back to the community and to pay if forward,” says Congressman Drew Ferguson.

Participants say, part of the process includes going to drug court about twice a month. Drug court reps say the program is funded primarily through the State of Georgia. Representatives also say, since its inception, the court has graduated more than 50 participants.