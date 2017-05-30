4 killed on Alabama roads during Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four people died in traffic crashes on Alabama roads during the Memorial Day weekend.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that state troopers also responded to a boating accident that killed a man and his 3-year-old son. Marine Patrol troopers say the man and boy were not wearing safety vests while kayaking in Cleburne County.

Cpl. Jess Thornton says three drivers and one passenger were killed on roads in Baldwin, Conecuh, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties. Three of the four were not wearing a seat belt.

Eleven people died on Alabama roads during the Memorial Day weekend last year.