1 Cleveland officer fired, 1 suspended in 12-year-old Tamir Rice shooting probe

An undated photo shows 12-year-old Tamir Rice before he was fatally shot by Cleveland police in November 2014. (CBS News)

(CNN) — Cleveland police Officer Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014, was fired Tuesday after an investigation found that he was guilty of violating rules when he applied to be a cadet, Cleveland Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath says.

The officer who was with Loehmann when Rice was shot, Officer Frank Garmback, will be suspended for 10 days starting Wednesday — and will be required to attend additional tactical training — after being found guilty of rules violations relating to tactics deployed that day, McGrath says.

