Weather Pattern: Humid and Sluggish

Our seven day forecast looks a bit sluggish, with an upper level disturbance or front washing out. But with the added instability, heating, and a secondary front may kick a few isolated showers and storms off across the region, through mid-week but again very disorganized. Typically we call this the hit and miss variety. This is what you would expect for this time of year, and this is why we are not weather aware. Towards the end of the week another system develops off shore from the Gulf of Mexico and additional energy from East Texas, will lead to more scattered showers and storms in the extended forecast. We go from 90 on Thursday and only slip a few degrees down into the upper 80s by the weekend, with additional cloud cover and scattered showers and storms.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, with mostly cloudy. Low: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of thunderstorms. High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low: 67 High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low: 68 High: 90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 87

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 87

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71 High: 86

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast