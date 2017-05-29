Trump lashes out at leaks, considers staff upheaval

By Published:
(File: Scott Olson, Getty Images via CBS)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is assailing internal leaks as he considers an overhaul of his White House staff.

Trump is grappling with a burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. He unleashed a flurry of tweets on Sunday, lashing out at what he calls the “fake news” media.

At the same time, Trump is frustrated with what he views as his team’s inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations. He is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

The latest reports say that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, proposed secret back-channel communications with Russia during the presidential transition.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he doesn’t know if those reports are true but describes back-channel communications as a “good thing.”

