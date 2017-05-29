Trump lashes out at leaks, considers staff upheaval

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is assailing internal leaks as he considers an overhaul of his White House staff.

Trump is grappling with a burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. He unleashed a flurry of tweets on Sunday, lashing out at what he calls the “fake news” media.

At the same time, Trump is frustrated with what he views as his team’s inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations. He is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

The latest reports say that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, proposed secret back-channel communications with Russia during the presidential transition.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he doesn’t know if those reports are true but describes back-channel communications as a “good thing.”

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

….it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017