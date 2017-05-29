Tips for reducing mosquito population near your home

MIDLAND, Ga- One summer pest most of us constantly battle is mosquitoes. However, there are also ways you can work to reduce their numbers near your home.

Keeping trees and bushes trimmed in your yards helps. Placing screens around porches helps, as does deet-based personal repellents and using citronella candles. But some homeowners find that professional pest control works best when it comes to getting rid of mosquitoes because pest control services can work ahead of insects.

“A professional is going to come out there, and we’re going to apply product to all the shrubbery and trees and shady areas that mosquitoes like to hide in the hot part of the day,” says Tyler Dukes, a sales specialist with Arrow Exterminators.

If you go the professional treatment route, pest control companies can treat portions of your yard, not the entire acreage. That way, you are able to keep down costs and target problem areas.