Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI

JUPITER, Fla. (CBSN) — Golfer Tiger Woods is out of jail after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available.