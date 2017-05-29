Survivor of deadly UGA students crash says “Prayers are working”

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — A survivor of the crash that killed four University of Georgia students last year is making significant progress in her recovery.

WSB-TV reports Agnes Kim has been dealing with devastating injuries since the April 2016 crash that killed four of her friends: Christina Semeria, Halle Scott, Kayla Canedo and Brittany Feldman.

Kim says she has a message for those who have been praying for her recovery: “I think your prayers are working.”

Kim, who was driving at the time, suffered broken bones and a brain injury that put her in a coma. Kim has had at least six surgeries since then. Therapists are now helping her with her movement and speech.

The driver of the other car, Abby Short, was released from a hospital shortly after the crash.