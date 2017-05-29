Memorial Day Weather

After a fine start to Memorial Day, our weather could turn stormy this afternoon and this evening. A warm, humid, moderately unstable air mass is in place over most of the Southeast on the south side of a slow-moving cold front that for now remains well north of this area. Activity in the early morning developed near the Alabama and Florida Gulf coast, and is likely to spread north and east from there.

This could spawn additional showers and thunderstorms as we warm up this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has this area within a marginal risk for severe storms, though activity will be scattered and the severe threat limited to a few higher wind gusts.

More of the same is expected for Tuesday, then we will have a little break with decreasing storm chances through Thursday. By next weekend, the pattern looks to be conducive to more widespread daily showers and thunderstorms in a typical early summer pattern. Temperatures will not be overly hot, remaining close to seasonal averages with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s along with a good deal of humidity.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast