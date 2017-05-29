Expect heavy traffic this Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. — AAA says an estimated 34 million people hit the highways to travel for this extended holiday weekend.

In all, the number of people taking to the roads and the airways was expected to the highest in 12 years-but why?

AAA says the extra traffic this Memorial Day weekend is reflective of a strong economy, because personal incomes are rising.

AAA also says this year is projected to have the biggest Memorial Day travel crowd since 2005.

