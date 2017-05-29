Fort Benning’s Drill Sergeant of the Year honored during the 58th annual Masters at Callaway Gardens

CALLAWAY GARDENS, Ga- A Fort Benning soldier received a prestigious award at the 58th Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament in Callaway Gardens. Staff Sergeant Sean Jolin is Fort Benning’s 2017 Maneuver Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year. Diamondback America presented Staff Sgt. Jolin with an engraved firearm to thank him for his dedication and service to our country.

Staff Sgt. Jolin said, “It’s a day to honor those who are fallen, that can’t be with us currently, so it’s very special to be honored and represented here today; I just thought I was coming here to hold the Flag, and I didn’t know that I was going to be presented such a prestigious award, so it was a very nice surprise.”

The Pine Mountain Police Department assisted Diamondback America with the presentation.

“It’s been a real honor for the Pine Mountain Police Department to be affiliated with this event and assist with transitioning this weapon to Drill Sergeant Jolin,” said Chief Daniel Ferrone.

“We decided that it would be a good fit to for us to donate to the Drill Sergeant of the Year from Fort Benning,” said Kaley Cox, Marketing Director of Diamondback America.

After the ceremony honoring Sergeant Jolin, his family joined him in the boat parade for Sunday’s opening ceremonies. Sergeant Jolin held the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem.