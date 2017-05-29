Flag retirement ceremony held at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dozens of people showed up for the flag retirement ceremony at the National Infantry Museum Monday afternoon.

The purpose of the ceremony, held by Troop Two for the Boy Scouts of America, is to inform the public on how to properly dispose of an American flag when it gets torn or worn out.

“You’ll hear people ask, ‘Why are we burning flags?’ That’s when we have to correct them. We’re not burning them, we’re retiring them,” boy scout Alexander Marquez said. “It’s the true and honorable way to set a flag to its honorable end.”

Many of those in attendance included parents who brought their kids to the National Infantry Museum for Memorial Day. Jeremy Piner attended the ceremony for the first time and said he never knew how to correctly retire a flag until today.

“We thought it would be a good idea for not only us to do it, but to expose my girls to it also,” says Piner.

Zayne Story has been a boy scout for more than 10 years and as Troop Two’s senior patrol leader, he looks forward to showing the public what this ceremony is all about.

“It feels really good to see people care enough about the fallen soldiers and about the country,” Story said. ” On any kind of holiday like this, like Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day, we always have a ceremony here so any other time something like this is happening just come out and join us and set the flags to flame.”