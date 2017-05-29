Expanded medical marijuana law grows Georgia program

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state’s expanded law.

Georgia began permitting people with certain medical conditions to possess cannabis oil with a low amount of THC in 2015. Lawmakers this year added six conditions to that list, including autism.

Since the law took effect May 9, state records show 110 new patient registrations with the Department of Public Health.

That brings the statewide total to more than 1,800.

Even more people have registered as caregivers – including parents of children with eligible conditions. The department records show 185 people have registered as caregivers since early May, bringing the statewide total to more than 2,200 people.

Advocates next want Georgia lawmakers to permit the manufacture of medical marijuana products here.