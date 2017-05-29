Early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia special election

Associated Press Published:
In this Feb. 10, 2017, photo, Democratic candidate for Georgia's 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff poses for a portrait in Atlanta. Former Rep. Tom Price is President Donald Trump's new health secretary, and that means there's a high-profile special election coming that will give Republicans and Democrats a test run ahead of the 2018 midterms. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials say early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

The competitive special election pits Democrat Jon Ossoff against Republican Karen Handel. The district includes parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Voters can check their registration status, find the correct voting location and request an absentee ballot through the Secretary of State’s website .

State law requires that polls be open during normal business hours during the early voting period. State officials recommend checking with your county election agency for details.

Cobb and DeKalb counties also plan to hold Saturday voting hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10. Fulton County plans Saturday voting from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3 and June 10.

The election is June 20.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s