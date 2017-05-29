Birmingham aims to lure more movie productions to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest city is opening a new film office in hopes of luring more movie productions to the area.

Al.com reports that Film Birmingham is now officially open for business after operating behind the scenes for more than a year.

Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham, is planning to launch a website targeting the film industry.

Officials with the film office say that instead of focusing on big-budget movies like Atlanta does, Birmingham will focus on recruiting small-to-mid-size productions.

Film Birmingham is seeking $100,000 in funding from the city of Birmingham to help support the initiative.