Alabama law officers plan to be out in force during holiday

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law officers traditionally increase enforcement on highways during holidays. But just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, many Alabama agencies were already in ready mode.

The TimesDaily reports the “Click It Or Ticket” program is underway and continues through June 4.

Authorities say they’ll focus on making sure motorists are wearing seat belts and children are in proper restraints.

Eddie Russell, program coordinator for the North Alabama Traffic Safety office in Russellville, says it only takes a second to buckle a seat belt – and that brief amount of time can be the difference between life and death.

State law enforcement authorities consider the official Memorial Day weekend travel period to begin at 6 a.m. Friday and continue through midnight Monday.