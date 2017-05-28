U.S veterans honored at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery

Fort Mitchell, AL- People went to Fort Mitchell National Cemetery to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to our nation and their commitment endures year round for our service men and women.

“Celebrations like this are important for our community because it helps people remember the soldiers that are buried here come from all walks of life.” Todd Newkirk, Assistant Cemetery Director

Nearly four million Americans, including veterans of every war are buried in the VA’S national cemeteries.

“It means the world to me because my dad is actually buried here in Fort Mitchell Cemetery he died back in 2003 he served in Vietnam a career he’s always been my hero.” John Cole, Attended Ceremony

John Cole says his dad isn’t the only family member who’s served in the military, his son currently serves in the United States Army.

“My son decided when he graduated high school he went right into the military and he’s serving in Alaska and he’s really enjoying it. I’m getting ready to go see him, I’m looking forward to that.” John Cole, Attended Ceremony

David Diramio, an Associate Professor for Auburn University, was the speaker at Sunday’s ceremony. He believes female veterans should receive more recognition and more people should talk about substance abuse as a critical topic in the military.

“I’ve known folks who’s taken their own lives. I just wanted to get that message out there that we have to stay vigilant when it comes to mental health and supporting our veterans.” David Diramio, Speaker

Cole has a message for those remembering veterans on Memorial Day.

