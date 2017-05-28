Numerous people injured after shooting at Phenix City party

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Phenix City.

Phenix City police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of 6th Street South.

According to a release, police responded to the area in reference to a guy being shot near the top of the head. The guy was later taken to Midtown Medical Center where the injury was non-life threatening.

Phenix City police went to the hospital to conduct their investigation when 11 other victims with gunshot wounds began to arrive at the Medical Center. Two other victims arrived with other unknown injuries.

All individuals were injured while attending a party on 6th Street South.

If you have any information regarding this early Sunday morning shooting, you are asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.