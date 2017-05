MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. – News 3 is on your side, warning you of a recent scam involving people posing as law enforcement. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling, claiming to work for the law enforcement agency.

However, the sheriff’s office says they will never call anyone for any outstanding warrants or to demand bond payment.

The sheriff’s office says the scammers may target elderly people more frequently. Anyone with questions can call 706-653-4225 for more information.