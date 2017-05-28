Gold star mom runs in wear blue race

Columbus, GA- Local non profits are honoring service members this memorial day weekend one mile at a time.

The wear blue program partners with the non profits to encourage runners and walkers across the nation to commit to run or walk a mile in honor of service members killed across the globe.

The gold star program helps family members who have sacrificed service to our nation. They believe these veterans deserve an opportunity to heal.

Gold star does that by providing virtual support and training needed to endure the race.

The gold star mother we spoke with says the program has been a tremendous help not only to her, but to her family as well. She is happy to be apart of the Wear Blue Program.

“I was selected to go to the Marine Corp Marathon in October, which has always been one of the races I wanna do. At the Marine Corp marathon there’s a wear blue mile so in that mile my sun will have a specific marker and his picture will be along there in a flag.” Janet Crane- Gold Star Mom

Get involved with the Wear Blue Program http://www.wearblueruntoremember.org/our-programs/