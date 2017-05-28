Georgia soldier loses life during fight against ISIS

U.S. officials say a Georgia soldier is dead, following a roll over accident in Syria. The Pentagon says Army Spc. Etienne Murphy died Friday while participating in Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State. The incident is currently under investigation.

Murphy, 22, was born in Boston, but made Loganville, Ga. his home. Loganville is about 30 miles east of Atlanta. After training at Ft. Benning, Murphy was assigned to the First Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield near the Georgia coast.

Murphy won numerous awards while in the service. The Department of Defense says the incident happened during Murphy’s first deployment.